Society Foreign Ministry holds new-year meeting with foreign press agencies Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has wished that foreign press would continue partnering with Vietnam and covering every aspect of the country to the world.

Videos Ample room for Vietnam - Hong Kong educational ties The Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong (China) recently held a seminar on scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students, where the Chinese University of Hong Kong said it will again grant 30 scholarships to Vietnamese students for the 2023-2024 academic year, with each receiving a maximum of 2.5 billion VND for 4 years of study.

Videos Exhibition recalls memories of “Dien Bien Phu in the air” An exhibition is underway at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi to help the public gain an insight into the fierce 12-day-and-night struggle against US airstrikes in late 1972 to defend the capital.

Society Officials send Christmas greetings to Archdiocese of Hue Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government Committee for Religious Affairs on December 16 visited and congratulated the Archdiocese of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas season.