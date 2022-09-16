New infrastructure project to connect Malaysia, Indonesia
Malaysia has proposed to speed up the construction of an infrastructure project connecting to Indonesia, which aims to further foster economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries.
Chairman of Melaka state’s Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee Ab Rauf Yusoh said Malaysia planned to build a bridge or a tunnel connecting the two nations via Masjid Tanah of Malaysia and INdonesia’s Sumatra island.
Melaka Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the proposed development, which would involve the construction of a tunnel or bridge, would take 20 years and, when completed, would have a major impact on the economic development of both countries.
The project, which will take 20 years for construction, will be developed with the cooperation among state and private sectors, he said. It is hoped to have a major impact on the economic development of both countries.
The proposal for the project has been submitted by the private sector, and both countries have in principle agreed to a detailed study of the project, he noted.
Ab Rauf Yusoh said that the project will be a new icon for the close relations between Malaysia and Indonesia./.