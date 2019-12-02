New Kuala Lumpur-Da Nang direct flight launched
The first visitors on the new direct air route from Kuala Lumpur receive a warm welcome at Da Nang International Airport (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - Malindo Air from Malaysia officially launched its newest direct air route Da Nang-Kuala Lumpur – the third direct flight after two routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur – in a ceremony on December 1.
The airline said it will operate three flights per week in the first stage from early December before increasing to six from December 13 to January 19, and a daily flight would begin from late January.
Managing Director of Malindo Air, Mushafiz Bin Mustafa Bakri said the launching of the Da Nang-Kuala Lumpur route marks continuous efforts in expanding its flight network in the region.
He said the new air route will help connect the UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites in central Vietnam including Hue Monument complex in Thua Thien-Hue Province; the My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam province.
He added its flight network could take visitors to famous destinations in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia.
According to the city’s tourism department, more new flights will be launched to connect Da Nang with the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Cambodia, Japan, India, Australia and Russia from 2020.
Da Nang has 48 international air routes with 462 flights per week, while 11 domestic routes operate with 665 flights each week.
Domestic and foreign airlines are operating 17 regular direct flights and 23 chartered flights, hosting 2.3 million passengers./.
