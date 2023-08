In the first seven months of this year, the country welcomes nearly 6.6 million foreign holidaymakers. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

- The Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, and the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam, which will officially take effect from August 15, is expected to generate “golden opportunities” for the tourism sector to attract international visitors, insiders have said.Accordingly, Vietnam will extend the validity of tourist e-visa s to 90 from 30 days, with multiple entries, and triple the duration of visa-free stays for visitors from certain countries to 45 days.Both the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and experts held that such adjustments will help spur the domestic tourism sector's strong development, and create attractive business opportunities for investors.In the first seven months of this year, the country welcomed nearly 6.6 million foreign holidaymakers, fulfilling 83% of the yearly target, which sparks a hope that the target of 8 million will be achieved soon.For travel firms, the new visa policy has enabled them to develop long-stay travel packages, luring more high-spending tourists. Many of them have held working sessions with their Vietnamese partners to prepare for the upcoming peak season for international travelers, especially the New Year holidays.However, the visa policy is not enough, experts said, suggesting concerted solutions to raise the competitiveness of the “smokeless” industry.