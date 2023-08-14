Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

They stressed the need to build more unique, attractive products, step up promotion activities in key markets, pay more attention to the management of tourist sites, raise the quality and quantity of personnel, and utilise digital transformation and science-technology in the sector.According to the VNAT, with its current pace, the industry will need 40,000 new workers each year, and 25,000 others need further training.Moreover, Vietnam lags behind other countries like Singapore, Japan and Malaysia in the quality of tourism workforce, hence the tourism sector needs to improve the qualifications of its personnel./.