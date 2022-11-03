Vang Thi Pa, a native of Sop Bao district in Laos’ Hua Phan province, married her husband, a resident of Long Sap commune in Moc Chau district, nearly 20 years ago.

She faced a lot of difficulties in the early days of living in Vietnam, but everything changed dramatically when she was granted Vietnamese citizenship in 2019.

Similarly, Ms. Vang Thi Lau, one of 124 Laotians in Long Sap commune who obtained Vietnamese citizenship, now enjoys all of the policies in Vietnam.

Her family worked hard and gradually became well off. Every year, her family earns nearly 20,000 USD from growing fruit.

Phieng Khoai commune in Yen Chau district has 45 Lao citizens that have married Vietnamese husbands and been naturalised in Vietnam. They are cared for and guaranteed access to all policies and rights, like any other citizen.

Son La has a borderline of over 250 kilometres with Laos, and there have been hundreds of cross-border marriages to date. The naturalisation of Lao women under the agreement between the two countries has helped them a great deal, and at the same time contributed to maintaining and protecting security and order in the area./.

VNA