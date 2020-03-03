World Philippine tourism sector sees all-time high earnings in 2019 The Philippines’ tourism revenue made a record high of 9.31 billion USD in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 20.8 percent, the country’s Department of Tourism (DOT) revealed on March 3.

World Gunman surrenders, all hostages released in Manila incident The Philippine police ended a hostage incident at the Greenhills V-Mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, on March 2 evening after convincing the gunman to free all the hostages and surrender himself to the authorities.

World Lao government warns public against COVID-19 fake news The Lao Ministry of Health has urged the public to get information about the COVID-19 from only reliable and official sources to avoid the snare of fake news.

World SARS-CoV-2 forces Thai footballers to play behind closed doors The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has announced that all domestic league matches scheduled for March will be played behind closed doors.