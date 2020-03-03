New Malaysian Prime Minister appeals for public support
New Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. (Photo: channelnewsasia.com)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – New Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 2 appealed for public support for his leadership.
In his first public address since assuming office the day before, Muhyiddin said he is a Prime Minister for all Malaysians, regardless of their ethnicity or profession.
He asked Malaysians to give him a chance to utilise his 40 years of experience in politics and government to serve the nation.
Muhyiddin said his priority as the new PM is to increase administrative integrity and management and fight corruption and abuse of power. The priorities also include providing quality healthcare servies at an affordable cost, improving education and coping with the new coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).
Muhyiddin added that his administration will focus on making the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 a reality and assured people that his cabinet will comprise of clean individuals.
The Malaysiakini newspaper reported that a meeting of the Parliament, scheduled to start on March 9, will be postponed to allow for cabinet ministers to be appointed. Analysts believed the postponement is also meant to delay a vote of confidence to test Muhyiddin’s majority control of the Parliament.
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had appointed Muhyiddin, former Minister of Home Affairs as the country's new Prime Minister, following a week of political stalemate in Malaysia after the abrupt resignation of his 94-year-old predecessor Mahathir Mohamad, who had been in office since the general election in 2018./.