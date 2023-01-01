Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-fisheries hit new records this year amid fluctuations in the world market, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.



Hoan said with assured quality, Vietnamese farm produce has been able to navigate the most demanding markets. The agricultural economy mindset begins runs deep among farmers and businesses that have looked into how to create value-added products.

Illustrative image (Photo: thoibaotaichinhvietnam)



The Party Central Committee’s Resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas on sustainable agriculture and rural development strategy for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 have raised public awareness of agriculture’s role, a new mindset and growth model, he added.



About orientations to 2023 and subsequent years, the minister said apart from difficulties and challenges, stricter market requirements will force the sector to change itself, brace for risks and seize opportunities to build a responsible and sustainable agricultural industry.



According to him, Vietnam made commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference to ensure production growth and protect the environment, build sustainable agriculture, and join the global value and food chains. Such commitments must turn into specific actions for producers, farmers, fishermen and enterprises.

Processing tra fish for export (Photo: VNA)



As 2023 will focus on rural economy with more new jobs being created, the activities of cooperatives, One Commune One Product development and agriculture-based tourism must change, he said.



In order to generate more jobs in rural areas, it is necessary to rely on both the agriculture and the non-agriculture economy, as well as non-agriculture services together with the National Target Programme on New Rural Development for the 2021-2025 period./.

