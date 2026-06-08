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New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a fundamental shift in mindset and vision in Vietnam’s marine development, stressing that the sea must be viewed not only as an economic resource but as a strategic national development space.

#Party General Secretary #State President #To Lam #Vietnam’s marine development #strategic national development space #Resolution 36
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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader

The sea should not be viewed solely as an area for resource exploitation or sectoral economic development. It must be recognised as a strategic national development space where economic growth, national defence, security, science and technology, and international integration converge, said Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Delegates vote to approve the congress's agenda Photo: VNA)

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Party General Secretary To Lam (L) meets with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on December 1, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

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