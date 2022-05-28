Although this “green house” has only been brought to the local cultural house by the women’s union in the Xuan Thuan residential area of Cam Pho ward for just a short period, it has received a lot of plastic waste.



This is further categorised before being sold to recycling plants. The money collected is then used to buy insurance for local women and those in difficult circumstances.



The women’s union in Hoi An ancient town has been stepping up efforts to raise public awareness about waste classification and the reduction of single-use plastics, with a view to giving new life to recycled plastic.



Meanwhile, the model has also been introduced in Tan Hiep island commune with support from the Centre for Supporting Green Development (Greebhub) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Earlier, the commune, which houses Cu Lao Cham World Biosphere Reserve, was successful in “saying no to plastic bags”.



The “green house” model and recycling bins have received an enthusiastic response from the community, providing a helping hand to waste collection and recycling and contributing to developing Hoi An into a green-tourism city./.

VNA