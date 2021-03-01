Business HCM City’s export turnover surges 25.1 pct. in first 2 months Ho Chi Minh City exported 8 billion USD worth of goods during the first two months of 2021, according to the municipal Department of Statistics, a 25.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Business Vietnam needs 128.3 billion USD to develop electricity industry Vietnam needs about 128.3 billion USD of investment capital to develop its electricity industry in 2021-2030, according to draft electricity planning released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam, Venezuela boost agricultural cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen paid a working visit to Guárico state from February 25 to 28 to discuss stepping up agricultural production projects and other promising cooperation initiatives.

Business Nationwide economic census begins on March 1 The General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) launched the 2021 Economic Census across the nation on March 1.