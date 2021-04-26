New NA Chairman receives more congratulations
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Parliamentary leaders of foreign countries continued to send letters of congratulations to National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as the top leader of the Vietnamese legislature.
NA Chairman Hue received congratulations from President of the Senate of Romania Anca Dana Dragu, President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives Eliane Tillieux, and Speaker of the National Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias./.