Politics Infographic PAPI of five centrally-run cities over five years PAPI is a flagship governance program initiated by the UNDP in Vietnam since 2009. PAPI measures and benchmarks citizens’ experiences and perception on the performance and quality of policy implementation and services delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam to advocate for effective and responsive governance. Can Tho leads other centrally-run cities in PAPI in 2020.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese defence ministers hold talks in Hanoi Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on April 25 for Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from April 24-27.

Politics PM wraps up working trip to attend ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi at midnight on April 24, successfully concluding their trip to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics Prime Minister attends ASEAN Leader’s Meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 24 attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting held at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, the first in-person meeting of its kind in 2021.