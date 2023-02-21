The new heritage feature traditional festivals, social practices and beliefs, handicraft, folk knowledge and traditional performing arts.

Mo Muong is a folk performance ritual in many districts of Thanh Hoa province and elsewhere in the north. Mo Muong ritual is considered a precious cultural heritage of the Muong ethnic group that is in danger of being lost.

The traditional weaving of the Ba Na ethnic minority in Kon Ray, Dak Ha and Sa Thay districts of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum is also honored this time. The ethnic group’s handmade products have elegant patterns and colors, which reflect their rich culture and spiritual life.

The list also includes Cheo (traditional Vietnamese opera) performance in Thai Binh province, and the folk knowledge on Tan Cuong tea cultivation and processing in several communes of Thai Nguyen city, Thai Nguyen province, among others./.

VNA