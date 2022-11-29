New passages found in Krong No volcanic cave system
Experts in an exploration of the Krong No volcanic cave system. (Photo: VNA)Dak Nong (VNA) – Some new passages have been found in Cave C7, part of the Krong No volcanic cave system – the longest of its kind in Southeast Asia, extending the length of this cave to over 1,240m.
The discovery was made by international experts following a recent exploration of some caves in the system, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, as part of the 20th international symposium on vulcanospeleology there from November 22 to 26.
During the survey, they found some new passages about 175m long in total, which extends the length of Cave C7 to more than 1,240m, according to the management board of the Dak Nong UNESCO Global Geopark.
Experts will return in the next few days to measure and create a 3D map of this cave.
Experts examine a cave in the Krong No volcanic cave system. (Photo: VNA)The Krong No volcanic cave system, about 10km long, is the largest, longest, and most unique of its kind in Southeast Asia. It was discovered and publicised in 2014.
Scientists have also found vestiges of prehistoric humans dating 6,000 - 7000 years ago there. These traces were announced in September 2018.
Earlier, similar traces had only been recorded in a volcanic cave system in the Republic of Korea./.