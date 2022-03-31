An aerial view of area around Thien Quang Lake (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports has proposed the municipal People’s Committee to pilot a pedestrian zone in Hai Ba Trung district’s Tran Nhan Tong street and surrounding areas, including the bank of Thien Quang Lake.

Earlier, the department was assigned to join hands with relevant agencies to mull over turning 3-5 areas of the capital city into such zones, namely in Hai Ba Trung and Hoang Mai districts and Son Tay town.

Hanoi reopened its pedestrian spaces in downtown Hoan Kiem district from March 18 after nearly a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The area draws an average of around 3,000 - 5,000 visitors during the day and 15,000 -20,000 at night. It spreads over 11 streets which are closed to traffic from Friday night through Sunday mid-night, and is linked to the pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter./.