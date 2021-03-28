Politics Infographic Vietnam stands for election to UN Human Rights Council Vietnam is running for election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in the 2023-2025 tenure with a hope to contribute more to the world’s joint efforts to promote and protect human rights.

Politics 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Morocco diplomatic ties Vietnam and Morocco celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 27. This is an opportunity for the two countries to review their cooperation achievements, opening up a new chapter in bilateral ties in the future.

Politics Infographic National development orientations for 2021-2030 Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the document sub-committee, has delivered the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report on documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, pointing out many new and outstanding issues in the orientations for the next 10 years.