New PetroVietnam Chairman named
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong is elected as the new PetroVietnam Chairman.(Photo: VNA0
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently decided to appoint Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong as the new Chairman of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).
Vuong will assume the position in replacement of Tran Sy Thanh, who was assigned to be deputy head of the Office of the National Assembly.
Vuong, born in 1963, graduated from the Russian State Geological Prospecting University (MGRI). Previously, he worked in various positions, including Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thai Nguyen province.
He was appointed Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade in 2010, then chairman of the Member Council of the Electricity of Vietnam. He came back to hold the post as Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade in 2015, and was in charge of power, renewable energy, environment and sustainable development./.