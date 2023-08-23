Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has pledged to work tirelessly to bring unity to the nation. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has pledged to work tirelessly to bring unity to the nation and promote policies that will tackle crises and move the country forward.

In his first speech after receiving the royal command appointing him as the 30th Prime Minister, Srettha said the government will work hard to bring prosperity to all groups of Thai people equally and make the country the land of happiness.

He affirmed that four years under his leadership will be four years of change. He also mentioned crises related to the economy, income, spending, people's welfare, security, society, diplomacy, environment, law, justice and corruption, and announced his government had a series of policies to address these crises.

Srettha said that the Thai government will work for the public interest.

Srettha was elected the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand on August 22 with 482 votes in favor. After receiving approval by the King, he join the 11-party coalition led by the Pheu Thai Party to form a new government./.