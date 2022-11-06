Health Efforts made to prevent monkeypox from spreading The General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health on November 3 sent a document to the Health Department of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, asking it to step up monkeypox prevention and control.

Health 819 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 3 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,504,910 with 819 new cases recorded on November 3, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Bayer helps enhance knowledge of stroke prevention, treatment The latest updates and best practices in stroke treatment and strategies for preventing the condition were discussed at the Scientific Symposium on Stroke organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Stroke Association.