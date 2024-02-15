Business PM orders measures to ensure supply of power, fuel Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered solutions to ensure the supply of electricity and coal and gas for electricity production in the coming time.

Business Vietnam's export turnover in January highest in almost two years Vietnam's export earnings in January posted a year-on-year rise of 42% to about 33.6 billion USD – the highest monthly turnover since April 2022 when the figure stood at 33.26 billion USD, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business S&P Global: Vietnam's PMI rebounds after five months Vietnam’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recorded a return to growth in early 2024, driven by an improved economic outlook that led to an increase in new orders, S&P Global has reported.

Videos Green energy - A trend in sustainable development Vietnam is among countries demonstrating the strongest commitment to the global transition to green energy. The approval of the National Power Development Plan VIII for the 2021-2030 period partly showcases Vietnam’s goal of reducing emissions in the energy industry. Such efforts are highly commendable, involving state-owned and private enterprises and aligning with global development trends.