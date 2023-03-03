Society OVs in Czech Republic contribute ideas to draft revised Land Law Overseas Vietnamese in the Czech Republic actively contributed their ideas to the draft Land Law (revised) at a conference held on March 2 in both online and in-person formats.

Society Border guards in Quang Binh join in IUU fishing combat Border guards in Quang Binh province, one of the central localities with large fishing fleets, have joined efforts of all-level authorities in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, towards having the “yellow card” imposed by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood removed.

Society Bac Giang: new rural area building in tandem with digital transformation Bac Giang will focus on removing obstacles to raise the efficiency in the implementation of the National Target Programme on New-Style Rural Area Building in the northern province.

Society Various activities to mark International Women’s Day A wide range of activities will be held in March in response to the International Women’s Day (March 8), according to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union.