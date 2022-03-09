Politics Vietnam, New Zealand seek to strengthen defence ties Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held a phone talk with his New Zealand counterpart Peeni Henare on March 9 during which they sought to strengthen defence ties between the two countries in multiple areas.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 9.

Politics Administrative reform should focus on benefiting people, businesses: PM Administrative reform should be strengthened to ensure a strong and effective system, aiming to benefit people and businesses and contributing to preventing corruption, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a meeting of the Government Steering Committee for Administrative Reform in Hanoi on March 9.

Politics French businesses hope to contribute to HCM City’s development: diplomat Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception for new French Consul General Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser on March 8, during which the guest said the French business community always wishes to contribute to the city’s development, notably in urban development and waste treatment projects.