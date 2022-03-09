New priorities in social policy to 2030 to be identified
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – New social issues and priorities in Vietnam's social policy until 2030 with a vision to 2045 are identified during the process of reviewing 10-year implementation of Resolution 15-NQ/TW on social policy issues.
The task was given during the first meeting of the Steering Committee on reviewing 10-year implementation of Resolution 15-NQ/TW on social policy issues that took place in Hanoi on March 9 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
Participants at the meeting agreed that the reviewing work should focus on evaluating policies to support people who rendered services to the nation and those on ensuring social welfare, ad well as international cooperation in the field.
The results of implementing targets until 2020 and 2022 will also be reviewed, while shortcomings and reasons behind them will also be summarised, they said.
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said that currently, the majority of goals set by the resolution have been completed. However, some have been lagged behind schedule, including the rates of population accessing clean water, the rate of malnutrition among children under five years old, and the goal in ensuring fundamental education access.
Participants said that along with efforts by ministries, sectors and localities, it is necessary to mobilise the engagement of domestic and foreign experts and local residents during the reviewing process.
Through the process, lessons will be withdrawn, while new social issues and priorities in Vietnam's social policy until 2030 with a vision to 2045 will be identified, they stressed. At the same time, proposals on policies, tasks and solutions for each period will also be given.
Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam stressed the need to clarify the links between social issues and other aspects such as security, defence and external relations.
He underlined that the reviewing work should not be limited in evaluating the outcomes and pointing out reasons, but it should also focus on defining new viewpoints and targets so as to propose suitable solutions, thus contributing to building theoretical foundation in the work./.