At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Planning and Investment and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) co-organised a launch ceremony for the “Supporting Enterprises’ Digital Transformation from 2021 to 2025” programme on December 3 in Hanoi.

The programme will support enterprises’ digital transformation by raising awareness, digitalising their business and management models, and promoting comprehensive digitalisation to develop new products, services, and business models.



In his remarks, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said revolutionary technological development is changing people’s lives, and the competitive advantage of enterprises is shifting based on new technologies and innovation.



Therefore, digital transformation is a means for companies to rebound quickly from COVID-19, improve their competitiveness, and break through during the fourth Industrial Revolution, he noted.



Over the next few years, the ministry will cooperate with USAID to implement the programme. Its goals are that by 2025, 100 percent of enterprises are aware of digital transformation, at least 100,000 enterprises are supported to use a digital transformation readiness evaluation tool and other digital solutions, and at least 100 manufacturing and processing enterprises successfully adopt digital transformation. Examples of the successful application of digital transformation will be replicated on a larger scale. A network of at least 100 digital transformation experts and agencies will also be established to assist in providing digital consultancy and services to enterprises.



USAID Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock said that with digitalisation and automation, enterprises will be able to achieve robust and sustainable growth despite the challenging times posed by COVID-19.



Successful digital transformation will provide them with encouragement and power to increase productivity, product quality and overall competitiveness, she continued, and thereby they can optimise production and management to climb up the global supply chain./.