First of all, September 8, 1945 was the date the provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam launched a campaign on illiteracy eradication.On September 8, 1962, President Ho Chi Minh underlined the need to preserve, respect and popularize the mother tongue in his remarks at the third congress of the Vietnam Journalists Association.Furthermore, September 8 every year is the International Literacy Day.Hieu said activities in response to the Day Day for Honouring Vietnamese Language in Vietnamese Communities Abroad will be held all the year round and can be integrated into festivals and celebrations for overseas Vietnamese communities.The activities will be organized by Vietnamese representative missions abroad and in combination with events sponsored by the COVA such as summer camps or training courses on Vietnamese teaching./.