New ranks bestowed upon Vietnam’s military officers at UN headquarters
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (centre) presents the new ranks to Luong Truong Vinh (left) and Nguyen Phuc Dong at the ceremony on July 19. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – New ranks were bestowed upon two Vietnamese military officers working at the UN Department of Peace Operations in New York on July 19.
The bestowing ceremony was held by Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN at the request of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.
Luong Truong Vinh was granted the rank of Senior Lieutenant Colonel while Nguyen Phuc Dong the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, praised the officers’ efforts to excellently fulfil their assigned tasks, including promoting Vietnam’s cooperation in peacekeeping operations at UN missions.
He asked the officers to continue bringing into play their capability in task performance, further advise the Party and State about peacekeeping cooperation between Vietnam and the UN, and seek opportunities to increase the Vietnamese peacekeeping force’s participation in UN missions.
Vinh and Dong, two of the three military officers of Vietnam working at the UN Secretariat, pledged to keep doing their utmost to fulfill the tasks assigned by the Party, State and UN.
They also vowed all-out efforts to help boost Vietnam’s engagement in the UN’s peacekeeping operations in the time ahead./.