Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos treasure traditional comradeship, fraternity: official Both Vietnam and Laos treasure their traditional comradeship and fraternity, Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations told the press.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao legislatures deepen cooperatives ties Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, including the traditonal cooperative ties between their legislatures, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly and President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group Tran Thanh Man affirmed on July 19.

Politics President visits garment production factory in Hai Phong President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 19 visited Sao Mai Trading Company Ltd.’s garment plant in Hai Phong’s Vinh Bao district as part of his working trip to the northern port city.