Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam congratulated on football gold medals The men’s and women’s football teams of Vietnam have received congratulations from foreign football federations for winning gold medals at the just-concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Players named for men’s football at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Head coach Gong Oh-kyun has announced a list of 25 football players to compete at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup final, which will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

Culture - Sports HCM City museums seek to digitize, widen reach Most museums in Ho Chi Minh City are in the process of restoring, upgrading and rearranging their display systems after long closures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.