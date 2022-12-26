Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Trade promotion activities both at home and abroad have also played a role in the hikes, Hang added.In the year, rice export is also expected to hit a record of 7 million tonnes, said Do Ha Nam, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association, noting that rice contracts would be maintained in early 2023 thanks to high prices.Deputy Director of the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences Dao The Anh attributed the outstanding results to agricultural restructuring, which has created a firm foundation for the sector to move ahead.Many Vietnamese agricultural products have gained access to new markets, for example durian, sweet potato and bird's nests winning permit to ship to China, pomelo to the US, longan to Japan, and lemon and pomelo to New Zealand.The sector will make greater efforts to reach more markets with diverse products, but the achievements in market opening should be maintained, said Hoang Trung, Director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Hang also suggested that the State should issue specific policies on market, tax and capital to better access foreign markets in the time ahead.For his part, Anh stressed the need to continue diversifying markets, including China, and satisfy their requirements in food safety and packaging, expressing his belief that ample room will remain for Vietnam’s agro exports next year./.