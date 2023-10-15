According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam is likely to ship abroad about 1.7 million tonnes of coffee in the whole year to earn a record revenue of 4.2 billion USD.



In the first eight months of 2023, Vietnam exported an impressive volume of nearly 396,000 tonnes of cashew nuts for 2.3 billion USD, up 15.5% and 11.3%, respectively over the same period last year.

As of the end of August, Vietnam shipped abroad 6 million tonnes of rice for nearly 2.3 billion USD, equivalent to that recorded in the whole 2022.

In the field of fruits and vegetables, along with the “rising star” of durians which have enjoyed an export revenue of more than 1 billion USD in only eight months, many other products are promising good growth in the remaining months of the year and even next year.



Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports are expected to reach 5 billion USD, a new record in the sector./.

VNA