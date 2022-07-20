Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 20.

Politics Legislator suggests raising public awareness of Vietnam-Laos relations Permanent Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on July 20 suggested the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group (VLFPG) and the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) step up the communication work to raise the awareness of people, especially younger generations, about the special relationship between the two countries.

Politics New ranks bestowed upon Vietnam’s military officers at UN headquarters New ranks were bestowed upon two Vietnamese military officers working at the UN Department of Peace Operations in New York on July 19.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.