New regulation on discipline against Party organiations, members issued
At the third meeting of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo has issued a regulation on disciplinary measures against Party organisations and members who commit violations.
Regulation No. 69-QD/TW, dated July 6, 2022, comprises four chapters and 58 articles stipulating violations and disciplinary measures against Party organisations and members.
Previously, the discipline against Party members and organisations was prescribed in two separate documents – Regulation No. 07-QDi/TW, dated August 28, 2018, aimed at Party organisations, and Regulation No. 102-QD/TW, dated November 15, 2017, targeting Party members, both issued by the 12th–tenure Politburo.
Under Regulation No. 69, there are three levels of disciplinary actions for Party organisations: reprimand, warning and dissolution. Meanwhile, official Party members would receive reprimand, warning, demotion and expulsion.
It supplements and details specific cases in which discipline has been exempted or postponed.
Notably, the new regulation stipulates discipline for Party members who bribe their way up. The disciplinary measures range from reprimand to warning, demotion and expulsion.
The regulation also supplements discipline for those who violate regulations on the management, grant and use of diplomas and certificates, with the disciplinary measures of reprimand, warning and expulsion./.