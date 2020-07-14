Business Investing in automation to help logistics firms compete As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,216 VND per USD on July 14, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Fee reduction bolsters domestic automobile market After much anticipation, the Government has issued Decree No 70 on reducing registration fees on domestically-manufactured and assembled motor cars. With the resultant 50% cut in fees, car-owners will save tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of Vietnam dong if they buy a car this year.

Business EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.