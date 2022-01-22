New regulations for domestic travellers
As from January 22, domestic passengers, regardless of their vaccine status, will no longer have to take a SARS-CoV-2 testing before their flight, with the exception of passengers from areas with a very high pandemic risk (red areas).
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport (MoT) on January 21 issued a document that adjusted regulations for domestic passengers in the context of high vaccination coverage, aiming to create favourable conditions for citizens to travel, especially during the traditional Lunar New Year festival.
The Ministry of Transport (MoT) on January 21 issued a document that adjusted regulations for domestic passengers in the context of high vaccination coverage, aiming to create favourable conditions for citizens to travel, especially during the traditional Lunar New Year festival.
Under the new regulations, domestic passengers only have to test negative for SARS-CoV-2 within three days if they live in or travel from “red areas,” which are ranked as level four – the highest level of COVID-19 risk, or from lockdown areas.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Currently, no areas in the country are at level four and there are no lockdown areas.
For children travelling from red zones, the MoT has asked the Ministry of Health for guidance.
The MoT has also removed its requirement to test domestic flight crews every seven days.
Domestic passengers still have to make medical declarations on the PC-COVID application before their trip.
Passengers are not allowed to board flights if they have symptoms of cough, fever, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, sore throat or loss of taste./.