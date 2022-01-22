Society Over 13,000 tonnes of rice provided to needy people in nine provinces Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed decisions on the free-of-charge provision of over 13,000 tonnes of rice sourced from the national reserves to nine provinces nationwide to support flood-hit and needy people during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and the between-crop period in early 2022.

Society Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh passes away at 95 Zen Monk Thich Nhat Hanh passed away at Tu Hieu pagoda in his birthplace Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, early January 22 aged 95.

Society Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie delegation pays Tet visit to Soc Trang A delegation from the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie High Command led by its Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen Kim Hen visited and offered New Year wishes to the southern province of Soc Trang on January 21.

Society Ice, snow reported on Mount Fansipan Ice and snow have been spotted on Mount Fansipan, the highest mountain in Vietnam, as a result of widespread rain and freezing temperatures on early January 21.