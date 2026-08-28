Travel

New resolution issued to turn tourism into spearhead economic sector

Resolution 26-NQ/TW is seen as an important milestone, opening up new orientations and development opportunities for Vietnam’s tourism sector.

A boat pier at the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)
A boat pier at the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam recently signed and issued Resolution 26-NQ/TW to develop Vietnam’s tourism industry into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.

Five guiding principles

The resolution is seen as an important milestone, opening up new orientations and development opportunities for Vietnam’s tourism sector.

Accordingly, the Politburo set five guiding viewpoints that must be thoroughly understood and adopted decisively, comprehensively and effectively.

First, tourism development must truly turn the sector into an economic spearhead and a new growth driver, contributing to the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.

Culture is identified as the core foundation while national identity and visitor experience quality are competitive advantages. Tourism development will be driven by sci-tech application, innovation and digital transformation.

Tourism should be built as an integrated economic ecosystem, generating momentum for trade, services, transport, cultural and creative industries, agriculture, digital economy, night-time economy and other sectors.

These linkages are designed to raise added value, ensure sustainable development across economic, cultural, social and environmental pillars, and support national defence – security, social safety and order, cultural diplomacy and international integration.

Another orientation is to restructure the industry away from a quantity-driven growth model toward quality, smart development, green growth and innovation.

The focus will be on improving product, service and experience quality and competitiveness, upgrading workforce skills and addressing labour, employment and social welfare issues.

The resolution calls for modernising tourism governance, promoting digital technology and data-driven management, linking these with spatial planning, expanding creative spaces, and preserving and bringing into play the values of cultural heritage and fine traditions.

vnanet-u.jpg
Tourists visit a relic site in the Complex of Hue Monuments in Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Tourism development is identified as a task for the entire political system under the Party leadership and State management, with enterprises as pioneers and citizens as both participants and beneficiaries.

The resolution also urges stronger inter-sectoral and inter-regional coordination, an equal and favourable business climate; and efficient mobilisation, allocation and use of domestic and global resources.

Major targets for 2030

By 2030, Vietnam aims to make tourism a true spearhead sector, directly contributing 10–12% of GDP and maintaining a leading position in Southeast Asia in scale and growth.

The country targets 45–50 million foreign visitors and 160 million domestic tourists, focusing on high-spending and longer-stay markets, with total tourism revenue of 80–90 billion USD.

It will develop three tourism growth poles, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, along with 10 key tourism hubs, 20 national tourism zones and 15 globally competitive branded tourism enterprises.

By 2030, the sector aims to provide about 1.5 million lodging rooms and generate 2.3 million direct and 3.5 million indirect jobs.

Another target is a comprehensive smart tourism ecosystem, a national tourism database and a national digital tourism platform.

Vision to 2045

By 2045, Vietnam envisions a modern and sustainable tourism sector that continues to serve as an important economic driver.

The industry aims to contribute 14–15% directly to GDP, place Vietnam among the world’s top 30 in tourism competitiveness and attract 70 million foreign visitors./.​

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #tourism industry #Resolution 26-NQ/TW #spearhead economic sector Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Businesses introduce their tourism products at the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to create new momentum for regional, global MICE tourism

Vietnam has consistently identified tourism as a spearhead economic sector, Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra stressed, adding that in the new development era, with the need for rapid and sustainable growth and a stronger national position, MICE should be positioned as a strategic tourism product, targeting high-quality visitors while generating additional momentum for trade and investment and enhancing national competitiveness.

International tourists visit Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Tourism ready for National Day holiday, eyes year-end acceleration

A range of cultural and artistic activities will be held during the holiday. In Da Nang, the “Hoi An Memories” show will present its “Flag Hat” version from August 26 to September 2. Phu Quoc will host the “The Memory of Flowers” exhibition, while Thanh Hoa will organise the Sam Son Kite Festival 2026 from August 30 to September 1.

See more

Delegates press the button to launch the “Phong Nha – Hue Ancient Capital: World Heritage Journey” tourist train. (Photo: VNA)

Tourist train linking Phong Nha and Hue heritage sites launched

The 190-km route runs between Hue, Dong Ha, My Trach, Dong Hoi and Tho Loc stations, giving travellers access to destinations including the Complex of Hue Monuments, Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, Vinh Moc Tunnels, Hien Luong–Ben Hai historical site and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Officials at the 7th ACMECS Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

ACMECS strengthens tourism ties, promotes “Five Countries, One Destination”

The newly adopted joint action plan on ACMECS tourism cooperation for 2026–2028 focuses on five key pillars: improving connectivity and facilitating travel; promoting digital transformation and smart tourism; developing ecotourism, community-based and cultural tourism; enhancing tourism security and safety; and developing human resources.

A stall at the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

International Travel Expo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

ITE HCMC 2026 features one of its largest and most diverse tourism networks to date, with tourism promotion agencies and businesses from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, Russia’s St. Petersburg and Nicaragua.

The Shell Pool by the shores of Kem Beach is one of the signature features of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group’s Phu Quoc resort named among the world’s most whimsical stays

Among the hotels featured, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, developed by Sun Group on Kem Beach in southern Phu Quoc, stands out as the only representative from Vietnam. Travel + Leisure also selected an image of the resort’s iconic Shell Pool, set among coconut palms and white sands, as the lead image for the article.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost tourism collaboration

The conference adopted a joint action plan for 2026-2028 aimed at realising the “One Journey, Three Destinations” initiative, sharpening competitiveness and developing cross-border tourism products.

The famtrip delegation surveys and experiences accommodation and dining services in Tien Thanh ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo:VNA)

Lam Dong steps up global tourism push

Lam Dong welcomed around 900,000 international visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 15% year-on-year, while international tourist-days increased 18% to nearly 2.9 million.

Alongside the wonder bay, Sun World Ha Long is a buzzing entertainment epicenter keeping the fun alive from day to night. (Photo: Sun Group)

US media picks Top 10 destinations to bookmark for Vietnam in 2026

In its updated list published on August 19, American business and lifestyle outlet Quartz highlighted Hanoi, Ha Long, Sa Pa, Ninh Binh, Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong Delta, and Phu Quoc as the top bucket-list spots for a 2026 getaway to Vietnam.

A performance staged as part of the art programme at the opening of the autumn festival of Sa Pa ward in Lao Cai province on August 23, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Sa Pa autumn festival celebrates heritage, economic corridor cooperation

The event is of particular significance in strengthening their exchanges, connectivity and cooperation in investment, trade, tourism and culture. It also serves as a vivid demonstration of the spirit of collaboration, connectivity and shared development between the Vietnamese localities and Yunnan.

The high-altitude firework displays at the Saigon River tunnel entrance in Ho Chi Minh City - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Tourists shift travel preferences for National Day holiday

With the five-day National Day holiday approaching, tourists are increasingly opting for short, flexible trips rich in cultural, natural and local-life experiences, prompting destinations and businesses to refresh tourism products, expand transport capacity and tighten safety measures.

The Da Nang Hotel Association and accommodation establishments sign a commitment to work together to implement the Da Nang Green Stay Criteria. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Da Nang introduces criteria for green tourism accommodations

The criteria comprise 219 green standards covering environmental protection, human resources and training, green consumption, visitor experiences, energy efficiency, low-carbon emissions, recycling, biodiversity conservation, native plant species, wastewater management, food safety and the reduction of food waste.

A Lo Lo ethnic minority house in Lo Lo Chai village, Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang turns cultural heritage into a driver of sustainable tourism

Lo Lo Chai village, beneath the Lung Cu Flag Tower, is a vivid example of how cultural preservation can support tourism development. Traditional rammed-earth houses, costumes, festivals, cuisine and the daily life of the Lo Lo ethnic community have become key elements of the village’s tourism appeal.

A meal imbued with the distinctive cultural identity of the Thai ethnic community in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

Cuisine key to boosting Vietnam’s tourism brand

Cuisine should be viewed not merely as food but as a cultural resource, creative asset and driver of economic development amid the country's efforts to promote innovation, digital transformation, private-sector development, tourism and cultural industries.