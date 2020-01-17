Society Man with over 720 synthetic drug pills arrested in Quang Binh Police in Ba Don township of the central province of Quang Binh recently arrested a local man for trafficking 727 synthetic drug pills.

Society Hospitals create a joyous Tet for patients Many hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are carrying out programmes to help their patients enjoy the Lunar New Year season, or Tet, which falls on January 25.

Society NA attends meeting of female ex-soldiers in Ben Tre National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a meeting of over 200 female ex-soldiers and former young female volunteers in the east and west of southern region in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on January 16.