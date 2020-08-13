Business High-tech sector to welcome investment wave from RoK Investors from and localities in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have carried out a host of investment promotion activities in HCM City, Dong Nai, and Binh Duong recently as capital, especially for the high-tech industry, begins shifting to Vietnam.

Business HCM City prioritises key transport infrastructure projects The HCM City People’s Committee has approved a policy on carrying out significant projects with city budget funds that address existing difficulties.

Business Vinalines set to operate as JSC from next month Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) will officially begin operations as a joint stock company on September 1 and change its name to the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).

Business MoIT considers single pricing model for power tariff The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering new models to calculate electricity prices, including one that would eliminate its current step pricing, which industry experts have called outdated and deeply unpopular among consumers.