Society Vietnam ready with citizen protection measures in Germany The Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said the ministry asked the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin, Germany, to work with the host authorities to ensure legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and stay ready to conducts citizen protection measures if necessary.

Society HCM City's departments jointly combat child abuse at schools Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and Department of Education and Training will work together to combat violence against children and child abuse at kindergartens and schools

Society Foreign Ministry: citizen protection in COVID-19-hit areas is priority Citizen protection in areas affected by the COVID-19 outbreak is one of the top priorities of the Vietnamese Government, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference in Hanoi on March 5.

Society UK supports Vietnam in fight against human trafficking The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat, with the participation of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’hen Nie.