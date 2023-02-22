New salt tolerant rice variety to bolster Mekong Delta’s response to climate change
Can Tho (VNA) – The High Agricultural Technology Research Institute for the Mekong Delta (HATRI) has freshly introduced a new rice variety that is highly tolerant to salinity given the climate change impact facing the region.
The study of the variety, namely HATRI 200, began in 2017, with the trial planting in the regional provinces of Ben Tre and Tra Vinh showing good drought and salt tolerance. It is capable of tolerating salinity of about 5 parts per thousand (ppt), compared to the 2 ppt level for many other peer strains of Vietnamese rice.
According to HATRI Director Nguyen Thi Lang, the HATRI 200 variety is considered one of the most salt-tolerant rice varieties in the delta.
In addition to its suitability for climate change conditions, the high-quality variety boasts a stable yield, averaging from 6.5 to 7 tonnes per hectare. Procedures are underway for it to be licensed for circulation throughout Vietnam's arable lands.
Over the past five years, the institute has had over 1,000 rice varieties stored and preserved. It has so far seen five of them completing trial periods and put into production./.