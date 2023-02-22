Environment Ben Tre to grow 171 ha of forest this year The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre planned to grow an additional 171 ha of forest this year and expected a forest coverage of 2% by 2025, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Salt water intrusion to Mekong estuaries forecast to increase in March Saltwater intrusion is expected to increase in Mekong estuaries in late March while Vam Co and Cai Lon rivers in the South of Vietnam will see major saltwater intrusion until late April.

Environment Woman caught red-handed trading, possessing wild animals Policemen in Dam Rong district in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on February 19 arrested Dang Thi Viet Hoai for illegally trading and possessing a large quantity of wild animals.

Environment Conservation of wetland habitats contributes to carbon storage The conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and ecosystem services of wetlands (Ramsar sites) has contributed to sustainable socio-economic development, carbon storage, climate change adaptation, environmental protection, and nature and biodiversity preservation.