ASEAN 20 million international travellers expected to visit Thailand in 2023 Thailand’s tourism sector this year is anticipated to see a lively recovery, with the government now expecting no less than 20 million international visitors this year.

World Thailand set to welcome more tourists during Chinese New Year Thai tourism operators are anticipating the return of Chinese tourists as vacation destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket prepare for Chinese visitors during the approaching Chinese New Year.

ASEAN Indonesia deploys over 3,600 police for semifinal first leg with Vietnam Over 3,600 soldiers, police officers and civil defenders have been tasked with ensuring security for the 2022 AFF Cup semifinal first leg between Indonesia and Vietnam on January 6 afternoon at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, according to Assistant for Operations (Asops) to the National Police Chief (Polri) of Indonesia, Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendi.

ASEAN Thailand sees bright future for electric vehicle market in 2023 Thailand's electric vehicle (EV) market will continue to gain momentum in 2023, with sales expected to reach between 25,000 and 35,000 units, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).