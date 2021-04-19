Environment Earth Day 2021: Israeli Embassy presents Hanoi with drip irrigation system The Embassy of Israel in Vietnam launched a solar-powered drip irrigation system at Bac Co Park in downtown Hanoi as a gift to the capital city in an event on April 18.

Environment PM gives green light to 1-billion-tree growing project The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving a project on growing 1 billion trees in Vietnam during the 2021 – 2025 period.

Environment ADB helps Vietnam strengthen integrated flood risk management Participants to a seminar in Hanoi on April 16 sought ways to strengthen integrated flood risk management in the context of climate change in Vietnam.

Environment Project supporting implementation of Paris Agreement sped up The Steering Committee of the project “Support to Vietnam for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement” (VN-SIPA) held its second meeting in Hanoi on April 14 with the participation of representatives from certain ministries, sectors, and localities.