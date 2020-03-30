Environment Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

Environment Ninh Thuan seeks to boost production in dry season The central province of Ninh Thuan is seeking ways to boost production in the dry season 2020, including focusing on more lucrative crop varieties and those with increased tolerance to drought.

Environment Thunderstorm, hails strike Lao Cai again, killing a farmer Lightning killed one person in Lao Cai after thunderstorm and hails hit the northern mountainous province from the evening of March 24 until in the early morning of the next day.

Environment HCM City’s youth union responds to Earth Hour 2020 The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of Ho Chi Minh City has carried out a range of communication activities in response to Earth Hour 2020.