Business Agriculture sector needs to develop raw materials: experts The agricultural sector needs to focus on developing raw materials to reduce the dependence on imports as well as improve processing capacity, experts said.

Business CPTPP gives boost to Vietnamese exports The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on April 7 held a workshop to review the two-year outcomes of Vietnam’s implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Business High-speed railway imperative for Vietnam’s development Due to Vietnam’s natural features and geography, the development of a high-speed railway is imperative and any delays will hinder socio-economic growth, Chairman of Vietnam Railways Vu Anh Minh has said.

Business Vietnam will have national portal on product traceability this year A national portal on tracing the origin of products and goods is expected to be put into operation in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality (DSMQ) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.