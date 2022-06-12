The postal and delivery industry, which owns and runs the platforms, is forecast to reach annual revenue of 10 billion USD by 2030. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The recently-approved National Postal Development Strategy to 2025 with a vision to 2030 targets 100 percent of agricultural households using e-commerce platforms to move their products.



The postal and delivery industry, which owns and runs the platforms, is forecast to reach annual revenue of 10 billion USD by 2030, given the current growth rate of around 20-30 percent per year.



The strategy sets a goal of developing the postal industry into an essential element of the country’s e-commerce infrastructure.



The postal service is positioning to ensure that all people across the country have the right to access and use regular and cost-effective universal mail delivery services.



The strategy strives to have all households in the country provided with digital addresses by 2025. Completing the digital address platform in line with the national digital map is important for the development of e-commerce and the digital economy.



It also targets branding and tracing all products traded on Vietnamese postal e-commerce platforms, and ensuring all postal establishments provide online public services.



According to Duong Ton Bao from the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Information and Communications, the postal industry owns huge resources with a network of over 21,600 points reaching to the commune level. The network covers 63 provinces and cities together with nearly 800 enterprises operating in the industry.



The postal infrastructure coupled with the telecommunications infrastructure, electronic payment and digital address will promote the development of e-commerce and help expand the market for postal services, he said.



The postal industry will promote e-commerce in rural areas to accelerate the digital agricultural economy and enable residents to access public services.



“The digital revolution and the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the global economic growth model. Vietnam’s postal industry sees this as an opportunity to become an essential infrastructure of the country as a digital economy that contributes to promoting the development of digital government and digital society,” he said./.

