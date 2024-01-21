The strategy aims to turn plant cultivation into a complete and professional technical-economic sector with highly competitive products, meeting requirements in food safety, national food security, and securing high export values.

The growth rate of plant cultivation production is expected to reach 2.2-2.5% per year by 2030, while the average growth rate of added value in the crop processing industry is 8-10% per year.

In 2025, Vietnam will have over 100,000 hectares of high-quality coffee, while the area of specialty coffee will be increase to 11,500 hectares by 2030 with an output of about 5,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, rubber yield will be raised to 2 tonnes per hectare, while that of peppercorn will be increased to 1.7 tonnes per hectare.

The structure of fruit farms will also be re-organised to form production areas of major kinds of fruits based on advantages of particular regions./.

VNA