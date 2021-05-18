New terminal proposed for Dong Hoi Airport
Hanoi (VNA) – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has proposed a new passenger terminal be built for Dong Hoi Airport in the central province of Quang Binh, as the existing facility is already overloaded.
In a proposal sent recently to relevant agencies, ACV suggested that the new Terminal T2 cover a total area of about 20.92 ha and be designed to cater to 3 million passengers a year.
It will receive investment of more than 1.22 trillion VND (53 million USD), funded by ACV.
An official from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said the existing terminal has a designed capacity of 500,000 passengers annually but catered to 534,856 passengers in 2018 and 539,908 in 2019.
The figure stood at 487,746 passengers last year despite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since overloading has affected service quality and safety, it is necessary to build a new terminal to meet current and future demand, the CAAV official noted.
As Dong Hoi is a domestic airport, the construction for Terminal T2 should be decided on by the Quang Binh provincial People’s Committee, according to ACV./.
