Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – Work on the 97.3 million USD Terminal 2 at Phu Bai International Airport in Huong Thuy town, the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, was kicked off on December 29.
The project, funded by the development investment fund of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), include a three-storey passenger terminal building and support facilities fully equipped with up-to-date equipment and technologies.
The new terminal will be able to serve 2,500 passengers at a time during peak time, and a total 5 million passengers a year.
Scheduled to be completed in Quarter 4 of 2021, the terminal is expected to promote connection between Thua Thien – Hue with other cities and provinces across the nation and in the world.
At the kick-off event, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said that Vietnam’s aviation infrastructure still lags behind the country’s economic development, with many airports having become overloaded, including Phu Bai international airport which has been operating at 130 percent of its design capacity.
He asked competent ministries and sectors to arrange capital for the airport’s expansion project so that it could service 9 million passengers per year by 2030. The Deputy PM added the move is important to create an economic impetus for Thua Thien-Hue province, helping it achieve the status of a centrally-run city by 2025.
Phu Bai airport aims to welcome 3-3.5 million passengers by 2020 and some 6.5-7 million passengers by 2025.
The airport is now able to serve 1.5 million passengers per year and is often overloaded./.