Business Top 10 landmarks on the stock market in 2019 The Securities Journalists Club has selected the top 10 events on the Vietnamese stock market in 2019 as followed.

Business Air travel projected to grow 12 percent in 2019: ACV The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has predicted the number of passengers passing through its airports will surge 12 percent year-on-year to 116 million by the end of this year.

Business Gov't has backup plans for North-South Expressway: minister The Government has prepared a backup plan to fund the North-South Expressway (NSE) amid fears that private investors might not be financially capable of carrying out the mega project, the transport minister has said.

Business Thaco exports Vietnamese branded buses to Philippines Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) held a ceremony in the central coastal province of Quang Nam on December 28 to hand over 15 Vietnamese branded buses for export to the Philippines.