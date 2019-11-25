Society Hanoi mayor honoured with Italy’s Order of Merit Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro on November 23 presented his country’s Order of Merit to Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Society Child rights need to be integrated into socio-economic plans It is crucial to incorporate the enforcement of child rights into socio-economic plans and State budget allocation, particularly in the next five years, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong said at a conference on November 23.

Society Foreign language programme for officials, civil servants approved Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a foreign language programme for state officials and civil servants from 2019-2030.