Hanoi (VNA) – The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese in collaboration with VTV’s External Television Department on May 16 announced a new TV programme "Dau an Viet Nam" (Vietnam Impressions) featuring outstanding Vietnamese persons and promoting Vietnamese images to friends all over the world.

The programme airs from May 2023 to January 2025 on VTV4 channel. The first issue is about President Ho Chi Minh and will be broadcast on May 19 to celebrate the late leader's 133rd birthday (May 19).

The programme producers said that the 7-minute programme will be about historical figures, outstanding Vietnamese persons who are the pride of Vietnam at home and abroad, scientific achievements, or products associated with Vietnamese brands in different fields, including culture, economy, society, education, technology, and science.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony on May 16, Mai Phan Dung, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised that the programme will help hounor Vietnamese values in the country’s development process, encouraging national pride, exciting patriotism, and improving Vietnamese language ability, especially for young overseas Vietnamese.

Nguyen Phu Binh, Chairman of the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese, said that with about 5.3 million people, the Vietnamese community abroad plays a very important role in national development. Therefore, the Party, State, and Government always pay great attention to overseas Vietnamese. Measures are needed to help the overseas Vietnamese community preserve and develop the national cultural identity and traditions, wherever they are.

The programme “Dau an Viet Nam” will be one of the important channels to help overseas Vietnamese update information quickly and accurately. As a result, they can better understand the development situation of the country, seize opportunities for cooperation and development, and act as bridges connecting Vietnam with the world./.