New variant of virus SARS-COV-2 spreads
A new variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in many countries worldwide.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTop 10 economic events of Vietnam in 2020
Vietnam among very few countries to post GDP growth rate of 2.5-3 percent, and the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement in 2020 when Vietnam assumes ASEAN Chairmanship are among the top 10 domestic economic events in the year.
See more
InfographicAccelerating Covid-19 vaccine testing
The first human trial of COVID-19 vaccine Nanocovax began in Vietnam on December 17 with the first three volunteers. After 72 hours, they are in good health condition.
InfographicVietnam reports 1,391 Covid-19 cases
Vietnam reported 1,391 Covid-19 cases from January 23 to December 11, 2020, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.
InfographicUpdates on Covid-19 developments in Vietnam
As of December 10 afternoon, Vietnam reported 693 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases.
InfographicCOVID-19 updates in Vietnam as of 18:00 on December 7, 2020
COVID-19 updates in Vietnam as of 18:00 on December 7, 2020.
InfographicCovid-19 in Vietnam updates as of 6pm on Dec.3, 2020
Covid-19 in Vietnam updates as of 6pm on Dec.3, 2020