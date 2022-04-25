

The launch of the Vietnamese association in Kumamoto prefecture is held on April 24. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A new Vietnamese association has opened in Kumamoto prefecture, becoming a common house of the Vietnamese community while helping strengthen their solidarity and mutual support.



The launch of the association was held on April 24, with Le Tram, an official of the Kumamoto support centre for foreigners, elected as president.



Speaking at the event, Tram said the establishment of the association marks an important milestone, showing the strong growth of the Vietnamese community in Kumamoto. She pledged to work with the executive board to build the association as a trusted place for the Vietnamese community.



Representatives of Kumamoto all spoke highly of the contributions made by the Vietnamese community to the socio-economic development of the prefecture.



They vowed to continue building a friendly and safe living environment for the Vietnamese while expecting the association to help share useful information among the community and bring Vietnamese people closer to each other.



Congratulating the new association, Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vu Binh expressed his hope that it will initiate meaningful activities to enhance solidarity among the community, preserve and promote cultural traditions and contribute to further expanding the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership.



Vietnamese people currently form the largest foreign community in Kumamoto with around 6,400./.