Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

The textbook was written by Pham Thi Huong, director of Hannaspeak Training JSC and is published under the sponsorship of the Ntea Group.

It comprises 20 lessons on different topics via Hanna’s stories regarding family, occupation, the weather, going to hospital, shopping, traveling, and others.

“Learning and teaching Vietnamese is now an inevitable trend as there are 4.5 to 5 million Vietnamese who are living, working and studying in more than 100 countries and territories around the world. Moreover, Vietnam is boosting integration and more foreigners wish to learn about Vietnamese culture, understand the Vietnamese language, and speak Vietnamese,” said Ambassador Nguyen Phu Binh, chairman of the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese.

The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese will promote and introduce the new textbook to the Vietnamese community abroad, Binh said, expressing his belief that more Vietnamese learning programmes will be developed to meet the needs of young Vietnamese people abroad as well as foreigners living in Vietnam./.