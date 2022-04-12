Culture - Sports Ho Tay Half Marathon returns The Ho Tay Half Marathon – Legend Race will feature more than 3,000 entrants, competing around Hanoi’s West Lake on April 17.

Culture - Sports My Dinh National Stadium in full swing for SEA Games 31 My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi will host the semi-finals and final of the SEA Games 31 football tournament as well as track and field events. Work on revamping and upgrading the stadium has been sped up in preparation for the regional event from May 12 to 23.

Culture - Sports TRI – Factor Vietnam attracts nearly 300 athletes Nearly 300 foreign and domestic athletes competed in TRI - Factor Vietnam 2022 which took place on April 10 in Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.