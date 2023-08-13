Travel “Happiness Road” in Ha Giang Karst Plateau In 1959, the youth volunteers opened a 184-km road on Ha Giang karst plateau, from Ha Giang town to Dong Van, crossing Ma Pi Leng peak to Meo Vac. Named "Con duong Hanh Phuc” (Happiness Road), this is both a lifeline traffic road to the four highland districts of Ha Giang province, and a symbol of the revolutionary spirit of Vietnam.

Business Khanh Hoa sees 60% surge in number of tourists The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors during the summer months, with a 60% surge compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Travel Multiple culture, tourism events to be held in localities in remaining months As of July, the tourism sector had achieved 83% of its yearly target in the number of international visitors, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Travel Da Nhay Beach - Enchanting escape in Quang Binh Untouched Da Nhay (dancing rock) Beach, bestowed with striking rocks on white sands, has become a fascinating must-see destination for visitors to the central province of Quang Binh.